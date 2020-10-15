NAB issues arrest warrant for Zardari in fake accounts case: report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday issued arrest warrants for former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in a case pertaining to suspicious transactions to the tune of Rs8 billion in the fake accounts reference.

Reports suggest NAB chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has signed the arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), presided by Justice Aamer Farooq, will hear Zardari’s interim-bail plea later today.

The court had sought arguments from Zardari’s counsel and NAB. The anti-graft body had filed a written reply in IHC which stated that the former premier is required for investigation.

In September, an accountability court in Islamabad indicted the former president, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused in the mega-money laundering reference pertaining to the fake accounts case.

Zardari is facing multiple corruption cases that had stemmed from a mega-money laundering scandal.