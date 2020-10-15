LHC looks into 174 Pakistanis currently detained in Iran

There are currently, 174 Pakistanis currently detained in Iran, 75 per cent of which are incarcerated for drug trafficking, and the Lahore High Court (LHC) has now opened an inquiry into these cases.

The LHC directed the Foreign Office to produce a list of all the imprisoned Pakistanis by the next hearing. LHC Judge Justice Shahid Waheed said, “These are Pakistani citizens and the information about them cannot be withheld.”

Barrister Sarah Belal informed the court that, according to a change Irani law, those convicted in narcotics cases had their sentences commuted from capital punishment to life imprisonment.

“It is the Pakistani government’s duty under the Constitution to protect its citizens wherever in the world they may be,” Barrister Sarah Belal said.

Pakistanis in foreign jurisdictions might not be able to file reviews on their own. Despite the urgent need to submit reviews, the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran has not yet provided any updates on the procedure for facilitating the Pakistani prisoners.

Earlier this year in June, the Iranian government had offered to extradite 44 prisoners back to Pakistani due to the Covid-19 pandemic but had not heard back from the local government.

Also in June of this year, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had ruled that smuggling of petrol from Iran into Pakistan is a serious charge.

“This is not short of a shocking disclosure that one of the basic requirements of a country, directly connected with our security, was being completed through an illegal mean i.e. smuggling,” the chief justice observed in a written order.

“Apart from the fact that such an illegal act is being conducted, it is very well in the knowledge of the authorities, still allowing such illegal activity to continue. It is a serious charge against all the concerned sitting on helms of affairs,” said the order.

In 2018, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had stated that the issue of Pakistanis on Iran’s death row was discussed in detail with Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during his two-day visit to Pakistan.

LHC set a precedent in 2012 through a petition filed by Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) by seeking details of Pakistanis detained in the Bagram prison in Afghanistan, which led to the repatriation of 43 Pakistani citizens.