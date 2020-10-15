Karachi fourth graders receive replies from NASA astronauts

A teacher from Cornerstone School Karachi, Aimun, encouraged her class to ask NASA astronauts some questions, and surprisingly enough, the children got replies.

She posted the questions on Twitter and asked people to share the images as much as they could.

A hashtag of #Grade4HasQuestions started making rounds on Twitter.

The tweet quickly went viral, being shared over 2,000 times, and came to the attention of the NASA space explorers.

“What fuel does a spaceship use?” asked one of the students.

In reply, science communicator Emily Calandrelli said, “Alisha – All different types! Some popular rockets that you’ll see will use a fuel + an oxidizer”.

“For example, something called RP-1 and then liquid oxygen. These are combined together and then ignited and burned to create a big (controlled) explosion that moves the rocket!”

Another ten-year-old wanted some tips on how to join NASA.

“NASA needs all types of people for their missions! Mostly scientists and engineers (so studying a STEM degree is a good idea!) but also IT people, human resources specialists, accountants, technicians, writers, etc! But remember you will probably need to be a US citizen,” Emily replied.

Ten-year-old Mahrukh asked, “How do you feel when you get blasted off in a space shuttle?”

“Mahrukh, I flew in the Space Shuttle twice. You feel violently shaken, squished, super-focused, excited and lucky,” answered Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield.

A boy named Rayyan asked, “Do you get scared that your space shuttle might get lost?”

“Rayyan – I wasn’t scared we’d get lost. We had the Earth nearby and used the stars to steer. I felt especially comforted when I flew over home. Here’s a photo I took of Karachi – can you find your school?” he asked.

The children also received responses from a German Aerospace Center, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt.

On Thursday, Aimun once again took to Twitter, sharing how she printed out the responses and will be handing each student their own. Many lauded Aimun for her efforts and hoped to see the reactions of the kids as well!

After seeing the responses, one Twitter user said, “If today’s wholesomeness on the timeline has taught us anything, it’s that teachers are powerful. So now would also be a good time to remember that most teachers are paid horribly and exploited across this country. The effort they make at school is out of love, not any official support”.