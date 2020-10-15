Karachi considers introducing fines for not wearing face mask

Karachi administrator Iftikhar Shallwani on Thursday said that he has reissued an application to the Sindh government to introduce an Rs1,000 fine for those who do not wear face masks in public.

This application was originally considered in March when the coronavirus was first emerging in the country. However, as the cases have begun to rise again, Shallwani has again forwarded the proposal in an attempt to prevent or diminish a second wave of the novel virus.

“Covid-19 cases have started rising in the country, especially in Karachi, so in order to contain the infectious disease, we have once again proposed an Rs1,000 fine for all those would don’t wear a mask in public places,” said Shallwani.

Similarly, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat had said earlier this week, “People should act responsibly and should not shun precautionary measures”.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that the Covid-19 patients have been increasing with each passing day in the province while the number of patients being treated at the hospitals has also witnessed a surge.

“It is in the interest of the masses to implement upon the SOPs,” Dr Yasmin said.

According to sources, an advisory board has told the provincial government “that the pandemic could spread rapidly in the province if the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would not be enforced strictly”.