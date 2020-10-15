Indian High Commission ignores Jadhav while seeking release of spies

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) received a petition from the Indian High Commission for the release of Indian spies in Pakistan, even though the Commission has yet to appoint legal representation to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The petition was filed by Barrister Malik Shah Nawaz Noon and asked for the release of four spies who have completed their sentences: Bircho, Bang Kumar, Satish Bhag and Sonu Singh.

However, the Indian government has repeatedly ignored IHC’s invitation to appoint a legal representative to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a convicted spy. The second deadline for such an appointment expired on October 6.

Last week, Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed had informed the Islamabad High Court that the Indian reply had indicated that it was not serious about the implementation of International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s decision pertaining to its spy.

The India reply, the AGP said, had shown that it did not want to be part of court proceedings in Pakistan about its spy and engage in only giving controversial statements to politicise the matter.

“They asked for a convener council practising in London to represent Jadhav,” said the attorney general. “It seems as if India is not interested in Jadhav’s future, it is only pursuing the matter for political reasons.”

The ICJ in its July 2019 ruling had asked Pakistan to grant consular access to India and called for effective review and reconsideration of the Jadhav case.

Section 2 of the ICJ Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020 empowers country’s high court to review and reconsider any decision where the ICJ has decided in relation to a foreign national in respect of rights under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations of April 24, 1963, or a foreign national was aggrieved in respect of the rights available under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations of April 24, 1963.