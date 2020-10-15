Food safety, Everyone’s business. This is the theme selected for the world food day to be held on 16th of October 2002. The reason behind calling it everyone’s business is that without the participation of each and every individual on the face of the earth, it is impossible to ensure food safety for the consumer. There are an estimated 200 food borne diseases directly related to consumption of contaminated food. From production, harvesting, packaging, transportation and retailing, all these processes involve different people at different stages of food processing. This is the main reason everyone has to act responsibly and do their bit in making sure that the food remains safe for consumption. People of Pakistan should also play their part in making sure that the food borne illnesses are eradicated from the country. It is not only going to help improve the health of general population at large but will also take off the loaf from health sector improving the country’s economy. Through social media I came to know that the department of Punjab Food Authority is working vigorously in order to remove adulteration from the society. Recently Punjab Food Authority also launched a much needed project of “mobile milk testing labs” in Lahore. In the first phase of this project six mobile milk testing labs will be stationed at entry points of Lahore, their job is to check every vehicle containing milk entering the city. If the milk is not pure it will be discarded at the spot. This will greatly reduce the amount of contaminated milk being sold in the city. Awareness in the people and more projects like this one are needed in order to make sure availability of safe food for everyone.

Syed M. Shahryar Hassan