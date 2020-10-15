Crackdown continues: LHC looks into YouTube monitoring

After banning TikTok, the government is now looking into the popular video-sharing platform, YouTube, and the Lahore High Court (LHC) inquired on who is monitoring the site.

LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan inquired into the manner in which YouTube channels are launched across the country while presiding over a hearing on the circulation of offensive content on social media.

“Under which law are YouTube channels running and who monitors the content?” the judge inquired, adding that the use of offensive language on the platform was against the rules of the judiciary.

The chief justice asked if the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had made any arrests regarding the circulation of offensive or illegal content on YouTube. When he told that most arrests are made based on complaints, the justice expressed his displeasure.

“Will the judges of the judiciary now lodge complaints with the FIA?” asked the chief justice angrily.

The LHC chief justice critiqued the FIA for not taking more initiative in this matter and remarked that the agency should be closed down.

Earlier this week, Federal Information Technology (IT) Minister Aminul Haque had said that the recently placed ban on TikTok will be lifted once the talks with app’s management are finalized.

He said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is in talks with the TikTok management to have morally compromised and anti-state content removed from the app for good. If these matters are taken care of, the app will be available again, he added.