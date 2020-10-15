The longer we delay, the more we will pay. Parents have high expectations for their Graduate children regarding their future. Annually 530,000 students completed their Graduation degree from different universities in Pakistan. Although public service commission exacerbate delaying in their recruitment process. First and foremost, Federal public service commission takes two to three years in final allocation. A cogent example worth mentioning in this regard, Advertisement case No-150/2018 comes in my mind this recruitment is still under process onward from 2018 and the interview list could not be finalized yet.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public service commission is sleeping like a log. A primary example worth mentioning in this regard is Advertisement 4/2018. Recruitment of Assistant sub inspectors in Police department is Still under process and did not conduct the descriptive test yet. Moreover, the KPPSC announced Provincial Management Services in 2017 and completed in 2020, took three years to complete the selection process. Whereas, Punjab Public Service Commission and Sindh public service Commission took competitive exams every year.

Similarly, Sindh public service commission has also included in this Sluggish race. Previously, SPSC conducted competitive exams after five years. However after 2018, they started to take exams after every year. SPSC announced competitive exams for 2019 in July 2018 and took exams in April 2019 but did not announce result yet. Many aspirants are waiting for result to move ahead. Whereas SPSC is delaying result and playing with future of youth generation. Moving on, Balochistan Public service commission is in dire straits. Every hour thousands of candidates visit website and expecting some things new, which could turn their future. Still there is n sign from BPSC to conduct or announce competitive exam

However, on the other side bright-eyed and bushy-tailed Punjab public service commission, which burns the candle at both ends. Providing rapid process to their candidates for recruitment, in term of saving their time and money. A cogent example worth mentioning in this regard is PMS-2020 comes to my mind. Everyone was thinking that conducting a PMS exam was bumpy ride in a situation like Covid-19 but PPSC was as right as rain. Following SOPs and taking other measures in to account, PMS was conducted in the month of August. Similarly an interesting point is that PPCS finalized their other recruitment process in two to three months. A primary example of recruitment in Police department 2019 was finalized in just 3 months. This warrants immediate attention for the policy makers to revise their polices. Otherwise we will pay more, although we are paying. Recently on 12-October, Senate standing committee asked the FPSC representatives regarding delay in written examinations and results. The secretary FPSC told to the senate body that the authority received a large number of applications for the post and it took time to shortlist the candidates. Therefore it can be stated that there should be a proper uniform process in all other public service commission’s like Punjab public service commission. They should re-schedule their recruitment process through proper channel, to utilize skilful youth in the structure. Otherwise a situation like BRAIN-DRAIN will strike Pakistan.

ZOHAIB JAMIR KAKA KHEL

NOWSHERA