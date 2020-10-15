Avenfield protest planned on same day as PDM rally

Sahibzada Jahangir, close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan and spokesperson on trade and investment in the UK, has planned a protest outside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif’s Avenfield House on Friday, the same day as the first Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally.

Speaking to media persons, Jahangir clarified that his protest was not directed by any member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as earlier there had been a rumour that PM Imran had ordered him to host the protest during the rally.

The rumour was sparked from a chain message in WhatsApp, which read, “PM has directed me to organise a demonstration outside Nawaz Sharif’s house in London on Friday 16th Oct between 3 pm – 6 pm. This is the time NS will be addressing a Jalsa in Gujranwala. Our protest will be shown live in Pakistan on television. We will be standing in groups of 6 persons. Police have given us permission to stand at [a] distance in groups of 6.”

Jahangir explained that the message was incorrect in attributing the protest to the premier, but added that the other details regarding time of protest were correct.

His statements were corroborated by Information Secretary Taqveem Ahsan Siddiqi, who said that Jahangir must be “doing on his own”.

The UK PTI elected body has distanced itself from a protest being organised on Friday outside the Avenfield House.

A PML-N spokesperson said they would not hold any counterprotests.