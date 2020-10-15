The opposition rally

And government’s terms and conditions

Relations between the government and the opposition are becoming tense by the day. The opposition maintains that it is within its right to protest against government policies. The PDM has accused the government of using the administrative machinery to stop it from exercising its constitutional right. It has further charged that by imposing opposition-specific restrictions on its rally, the government is paving way for use of force on peaceful protesters.

The government tried to foil the joint opposition rally in Gujranwala using several tricks suggested by its shortsighted advisors, blocking permission to hold the rally at Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium being one. When the opposition announced it would direct its processions coming from different cities to stage sit-ins wherever they were stopped, thus blocking Punjab’s major intercity arteries, the government agreed to allow the rally to be held at the premises in Gujranwala albeit with terms and conditions that may not be acceptable to the opposition. These include not allowing any participant to enter the site of the rally without a mask and requiring everyone to be seated at a distance of three to six feet from each other. The opposition maintains this was not done when Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a gathering of Insaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad, attended by hundreds of PTI supporters. Any attempt to enforce the condition when large crowds try to enter the stadium is bound to lead to ugly incidents.

The administration has disallowed any convicted person from addressing the gathering after PML(N) announced that former PM Nawaz Sharif would address the rally via video link from London. The government has also strictly prohibited “objectionable/offensive slogans” at the event. What is objectionable and offensive to one side may not be so to the other.

To please the government, Punjab police is going by its playbook, blocking roads at selected spots, raiding the houses of the opposition’s activists and directing the transporters not to provide buses to the opposition. This has led to a sudden rise in political temperature. The government would do well to let the opposition leaders hold their rally without interruption and file cases if they break any law. Confrontation during the rally should be avoided.