Working towards equality, Imran ‘pleased’ with HRC re-election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his pleasure at Pakistan being re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and said Pakistan would continue to combat bigotry while “guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation”.

Through a series of tweets, PM Imran on Wednesday said that Pakistan was happy to be part of the HRC for the fifth time and that it would continue to strive for consensus building and to battle against intolerance.

“We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritizing advancement of tolerance & constructive engagement. We stand resolute against Islamophobia,” the premier said on Twitter. He also commended the actions of the Foreign Office in this “diplomatic achievement”.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Pakistan’s re-election to the UNHRC an “important diplomatic achievement”, Radio Pakistan reported.

The country was re-elected to the UNHRC a day earlier with an overwhelming majority, securing 169 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly (UNGA). Among the five candidates from the Asia-Pacific region vying for four seats, Pakistan secured the highest number of votes.

In a statement, Qureshi said that Pakistan was supported by every region in its re-election while influential and important countries had also backed the country’s bid.

“I thank all the countries for their support,” Qureshi said. “This vote also highlights our three-year performance in the Human Rights Council. Pakistan’s role is valued by the world.”

Qureshi said human rights violations were increasing in occupied Kashmir and becoming a part of the UN body at this critical juncture was a big achievement.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote letters to heads of different countries to seek their support in these elections, whereas he [Qureshi], being the foreign minister, also contacted his counterparts of various countries.

Qureshi also congratulated the UN division and the Geneva team on Pakistan’s re-election.

Talking about human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi stressed that they were on the rise, and becoming a part of the council at a critical time such as this was a great achievement.

Pakistan has been serving on the HRC since January 2018. With Tuesday’s re-election, Pakistan will continue as a member for another three-year term commencing on Jan 1, 2021. Since the HRC’s establishment in 2006, this is the fifth time that Pakistan has been elected to the UN’s premier body on human rights, a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Oct 13 said.

The communique added that the international community had once again reposed confidence in Pakistan, recognising its contribution to the national and global human rights agenda and strong credentials as a consensus builder in the HRC.