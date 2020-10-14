Vaccine of Covid-19 in Pakistan

India announced a policy under which it will produce a vaccine for its one billion population before selling it to any other country.

The debate goes on that, at present, 15 vaccine were in phase globally, out of which 11 target the spike protein.

Even in Pakistan there was no vaccine for Covid-19 to treat its patients so Now the Pakistan has to focus on producing vaccine for its own population because after acquiring a vaccine in the next six month, we will lose thousands of people in Pakistan as the percentage of positive Covid-19 infection crossing all records now.

Mehr Baloch Sajidi

Awaran