Strike to take place if govt fails to arrest Maulana Adil’s killers

Religious parties had given the government an ultimatum to arrest the culprits in the Maulana Adil Khan assassination, and failure to do so will result in a country-wide strike, it emerged on Wednesday.

Last week, renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan and his driver were killed Karachi’s Shah Faisal area while shopping for sweetmeats.

A press conference was held by religious scholars after a meeting took place between the leaders of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Sami, Tanzeemul Ulema Karachi, Jamaat-i-Ishaat-e-Tauheed Wa Sunnah, and others today.

At the conference, it was announced that the religious parties are giving the government a 48-hour ultimatum, or there will be a strike across the country on Friday.

So far, the police have not been able to find any solid leads into the case.

According to the reports, the forensic search of the crime scene did not yield much information, as the 9mm pistol used during the attack was not tied into any previous cases.

However, the police had also collected CCTV footage and eyewitness reports from the area, and through this they learned that Maulana Adil had arrived at Darul Uloom before Maghrib prayers, and left shortly after 7 pm.

He had also met Mufti Taqi Usmani during this time.

At the presser, the scholars had also lambasted the provincial government for withdrawing security protocol from those religious scholars that are facing threats.

Furthermore, they asked the people to help the strike by closing their businesses and keeping off the road that day.