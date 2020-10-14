Strict action needed

Turbat which is known as the second largest city of balochistan whose educational institutions are the ones who are not following the SOPs of the pandemic. As schools were opened on 15 of September so from that day till today the institutions of Turbat are among those who are not obeying the rules and regulations of the educational ministry. The students are drinking water with the same glasses and two students are sitting on one desk as there is no social distancing between the students in the boundary of the schools. I simply mean that the educational authorities should be the one who should take care of the students in a responsible manner. But yet being a student of one of the school of Turbat I have never seen any member of educational authorities visiting my school or the other schools of the city.

So at the last my suggestion it to the educational authorities is that they should visit the schools and colleges of the city and take strict actions against these schools as it belongs to the health of the child studying in these school

Muzeer Salam

Hotthabad