Stressed youth

Through the esteemed column of your prestigious newspaper I would like to draw your kind attention towards increasing level of stress among youth.

With the changing world we are dealing with a lot of things now a days. Main cause of stress is unemployment and peer pressure. With such a high population and increasing competition, it has become extremely difficult to get your dream job. School going students also see examination as a burden.

Kindly acknowledge the matter to do the needful. Your support would be highly appreciated.

Maheen Jamila

Karachi