Soldier martyred, another injured in Afghan cross-border attack

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and another was injured in an attack on a security check post near the Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to a statement, terrorists fired from across on the post along the border in Bajaur.

Terrorists fired from across on #Pakistan Army post along PAK- Afg Border in #Bajaur. Resultantly Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat while one soldier got injured. pic.twitter.com/1RqzEjqWzE — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 14, 2020

“Resultantly, Havaldar Tanveer embraced shahadat [martyrdom] while one soldier got injured,” it further maintained.

Though security has improved in the country’s remote areas bordering Afghanistan, militant attacks still occur.

Pakistan has blamed Taliban militants it says are based on Afghan soil for attacks that have taken place in the region over the past two years, urging Kabul to eradicate “sanctuaries” for militants.