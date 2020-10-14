Shehbaz’s daughter declared proclaimed offender in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday declared the daughter of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.

The reference, which was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and includes members of the Sharif family, mainly accuses Shahbaz of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars who had no sources to acquire such assets.

It says the suspects committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

During the hearing, accountability judge Jawadul Hassan issued the declaration for Rabia Imran over her failure to join the criminal trial in the case despite being repeatedly issued the court summons.

The court has ordered to paste a proclamation notice outside the wall of her residence in Model Town, Lahore.