Seeking Imran Khan’s resignation

The citizens of Pakistan feel outrageous to keep an unable government in Pakistan where economic policies, other infrastructure in the country is considered to be mismanaged. However, the opposition has stepped for a protest inorder to finish Khan’s government which has even deprived a common man from important things . Giving a formal shape to their alliance with the name of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and demanding resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country’s major opposition parties announced launching of a three-phased anti-government movement under an action starting from next month with countrywide meetings . They have lastly narrated the failed policies of the government had ruined the country’s economy which had put the country’s defence, nuclear capability and sovereignty in danger and expressing concern over price hike, increase in terrorism accidence, and growing tension of the country. In my point of this view, the selected prime minister of Pakistan should be given some more chances inorder to improve every neglected sectors in the country.

Barkatullah

Turbat