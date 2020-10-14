Rule of law, freedoms, multilateralism in danger, FM warns Commonwealth

ISLAMABAD: Stressing that core principles of rule of law, fundamental freedoms and multilateralism are in danger, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the commonwealth countries to utilise commonalities in legal and administrative systems to overcome protectionism and maintain free trade.

Addressing Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting virtually on Wednesday, the foreign minister also called for launching dialogue for deeper and more sustained debt relief for stronger and more sustained economic recovery.

He emphasised on lending weight to calls by Prime Minister Imran Khan and other world leaders for a “people’s vaccine” for the treatment of Covid-19 pandemic. He said that there should be a regime in which all treatments and diagnoses are made, patent-free, mass-produced, and available to all countries and people free of cost.

The foreign minister said that it is a matter of concern that the pandemic worldwide has been accompanied by a spike in intolerance, violence and racial discrimination. This is manifested in various forms of hate speech, xenophobia, Islamophobia and supremacist ideologies, adding that rule of law, fundamental freedoms and multilateralism are in danger.

Without naming India, FM Qureshi said that a South Asian state is targeting specific religious and ethnic groups in order to foment division and hatred among communities. It has usurped the rights and freedoms of millions, fanned hyper-nationalism, engineered illegal demographic change in disputed territories, and stoked regional tensions.

He, however, welcomed the commonwealth statement on racism. He also commended commonwealth’s ‘No More Campaign’ against gender and sexual violence.

Talking about the negative impact of climate change, FM Qureshi emphasised on developed countries to fulfil their pledge to mobilise 100 billion dollars annually for climate action. He said that despite Pakistan’s limited contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions; it is among the most climate-vulnerable countries.

He said that Pakistan has also joined the Commonwealth Blue Charter Action Group on “Mangrove Ecosystems and Livelihoods”. “We are fully committed to playing our role in addressing the issue of climate change and making a shift towards a clean and green Pakistan,” he added.

He further said, “We have launched the Ecosystem Restoration Initiative at national level. The Initiative, among other activities, aims at planting 10 Billion Trees throughout Pakistan in the coming three years. He said our first Electric Vehicle (EV) policy aims at replacing 30 percent of the road vehicles with electric vehicles by 2030.