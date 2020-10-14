Racket involved in raping minor boys, girls at gunpoint busted

JHELUM: The police on Wednesday claimed to have rounded up a racket involved in raping underage boys and girls at gunpoint in Jhelum.

According to the police, a three-member racket was involved in raping underage boys and girls at gunpoint and was blackmailing them after recording their videos. The arrests were made on the complaint of a rape-victim girl’s father.

All three members of the racket are residents of Dewan Huzori, said the police. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier on Tuesday last, a 5th grade girl was allegedly subjected to rape by her cousin at gunpoint in Mian Channu tehsil of district Khanewal. According to details, the girl’s cousin Usman entered her house when her parents were not at home and he lured the girl to a deserted house where he subjected her to sexual assault at gunpoint.

Usman managed to escape from the scene leaving the girl in critical condition inside the house. On hearing her screaming, some passers-by reached there and shifted the girl to the hospital.

After being informed, police reached the scene and launched investigations into the incident. A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard and added that they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.