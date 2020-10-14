Punjab to honour Covid-19 heroes

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to honour the coronavirus heroes with the prestigious Shaan-e-Pakistan Award.

A ceremony will be held on Oct 27 during which the awards will be handed out.

Responding to the development, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said those who have served the public during the pandemic will always be remembered.

While the province has apparently been successful in curtailing an uncontrolled outbreak, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday emphasised the importance of risk mitigation in order to prevent a second wave in the country.

During a meeting of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the minister had said that there was a need to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government, including wearing face masks and other guidelines, are being followed.