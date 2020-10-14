Punjab mulls steps to avoid second Covid-19 wave

LAHORE: A meeting of the sub-committee of the Punjab cabinet on tackling coronavirus was held on Wednesday where measures needed to avoid a second wave of Covid-19 were reviewed.

The meeting mulled over the implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs in educational institutes and business centres.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, while expressing caution that public gatherings could become hotspots of Covid-19 during the meeting, said that safeguarding citizens’ lives and health was amongst their top priorities.

He urged upon the people to avoid visiting large gatherings to evade the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. “People should act responsibly and should not shun precautionary measures,” the law minister said adding that the government would strictly implement the SOPs.

Basharat said that since the government is responsible to tackle Covid-19 spread, they would take all needed measures in the interest of the province.

The secretary health also briefed the meeting on the current situation of Covid-19 in the province and facilities available at the hospitals.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Covid-19 patients are increasing with each passing day in the province while the number of patients being treated at the hospitals has also witnessed a surge.

“It is in the interest of the masses to implement upon the SOPs,” Dr Yasmin said.

Earlier, an advisory board on Wednesday cautioned the provincial government over resurgence of novel coronavirus cases in Punjab.

According to sources, the board has informed the provincial government about disappointing results of random tests to detect Covid-19 cases in the province. “The board has warned that the pandemic could spread rapidly in the province if the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would not be enforced strictly,” sources said.

The Punjab government mulling over ban on public gatherings in view of the situation.

‘PDM WON’T BE ALLOWED TO DAMAGE GOVT PROPERTIES’:

Separately, the provincial law minister on Wednesday reiterated that no one would be allowed to damage government properties during the protest of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

This he said while chairing an emergency meeting to review the law and order of the province ahead of the oppositions’ protest. The government has no issue with the peaceful protest of the opposition, but no one would be allowed to create the law and order situation, Bashrat said.

The meeting decided in principle not to allow protesters to vandalize government properties. Sources added that a list of the active workers of the opposition parties’ workers was also presented in the meeting.

The opposition parties are preparing to hold the first power show in Gujranwala to kick-off their anti-government movement.

On October 7, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that PDM would hold its first rally in Gujranwala on October 16.