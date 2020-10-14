Peshawar BRT service to resume from 25th

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services would be resumed from October 25 on the recommendation of the bus service company, said a spokesperson of the trans-Peshawar on Wednesday.

The bus manufacturing company’s inspection team has submitted its report to the government on the recent fire incidents in Peshawar BRT project.

According to the spokesperson of the Trans Peshawar, the service was suspended on the recommendation of the manufacturers to help them inspect all buses thoroughly to determine and fix the fault after fire incidents.

He said that the investigation team had found that the motor capacitors/controllers in the buses were not working properly which are being replaced with new ones.

The official said that the report found that the installed capacitor was passing more electricity than needed which had led to fire eruption incidents.

He said that the parts of the buses are under warranty while the batteries and electric motors had 12 years or 1.2 million kilometres warranty.

A team of 20 experts had reached from China to fix the issue of the BRT buses. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had suspended the BRT service to review the technical performance of all the buses after the fire incidents.

Five buses have been hit by fire or ‘spark’ incidents so far. The company claims that only two buses had caught fire while the other three were just sparks.