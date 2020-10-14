Pakistan wins UK drill contest for third consecutive year

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition in the United Kingdom for a third consecutive year, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, chief military spokesperson Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the army won the Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst in England.

#PakistanArmy won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held at Royal Military Academy #Sandhurst, UK. This is 3rd consecutive year that Pakistan won this competition. #PMA represented Pakistan Army in the event. pic.twitter.com/LZ7lKNC5TB — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 14, 2020

“The Pakistan Military Academy represented Pakistan Army at the event,” the statement added.

The Pakistan High Commission in London also congratulated the Army for winning the competition.

Congratulations! Pakistan Army Team wins Pace Sticking Competition at @RMASandhurst for the third consecutive year. High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan felicitates the team, commends the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by Pakistan armed forces. pic.twitter.com/HHv5JFcU9H — Pakistan High Commission London (@PakistaninUK) October 13, 2020

“High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan felicitates the team, commends the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by Pakistan armed forces,” it said.

The Army had participated in the event for the first time in 2018.