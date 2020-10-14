Need to enforce party discipline

Perception of factionalism

Despite reports appearing from time to time regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s determination to remove the dead wood from the Cabinet, what one has seen happening, is no more than a reshuffling of ministries. The pursuit of faulty policies by certain ministers and SAPMs has caused problems for the masses and brought down the ratings of the PTI government, as shown by recent opinion surveys. This has also led to dismay among PTI’s lawmakers and sympathisers. During a discussion in the cabinet on rising food prices on Tuesday, Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed lashed out at an SAPM and a Federal Minister for causing inflation and thus hardships for the people. Similarly Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda criticised another Federal Minister for his poor performance in handling the government’s narrative and wanted an overhaul of the Ministry.

This brings us to another issue. Federal Ministers and SAPM are free to differ, even bitterly if they like, with one another on issues under discussion during the Cabinet meetings. But the differences and stands taken by individual members are considered confidential. At the end of the meeting, the Information Minister releases to the media only the decisions taken by the Cabinet. However, what one has seen happening on several occasions is that details of differences between the participants are also leaked out to the media, as has been the case of the latest Cabinet meeting. This creates a perception that some members of the cabinet want their views to be publicly recorded to claim later on that they were not part of certain policies being pursued by their government.

Political parties in Pakistan lack democratic culture. Decisions are normally taken by the party head in a kitchen cabinet rather than in the bodies set up for the purpose, where members can freely express their opinions and record differences. Those differing with party decisions or policies are consequently left with no forum where they can voice their views. In case this continues for long, differences tend to turn into rebellious outbursts. PTI MNA Tahir Sadiq’s remarks about PM Imran Khan’s team, comprising both elected and unelected, being thoroughly incompetent and there being unprecedented corruption at the lower level since 1947, is just one example of the sort.