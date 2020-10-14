Moeed Yusuf still sent to Xinjiang re-education camp for saying word ‘Uighurs’ in any context

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf was send to a re-education camp in the Chinese province of Xinjiang for saying the word “Uighurs” in an interview with the Indian news outfit, The Wire.

Calling the Uighur situation a ‘non-issue’ proved to be a glaring mistake for the Pakistani NSA as the Chinese authorities took exception to the mention of the word.

As soon as the inspection of a re-education camp in the outskirts of Urumqii by the Pakistani delegation was complete, Yusuf was escorted by special guards to a particular section of the premises, where he was made to change into the uniforms of the internees of the camp.

However, the Pakistani foreign minister accepted the transgression made by the NSA and said Pakistan had no objections to his re-education.

“Our friendship with China is of paramount importance and rules are rules,” said foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “NSA Moeed Yusuf should have to be retrained upon saying the word Uighur………f**k!…….”