LHC rejects YDA’s plea seeking ban on public gatherings

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected a writ petition seeking a ban on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Masood Abid Naqvi dismissed the petition filed by a member of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), Salman Kazmi, who cited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) as respondents.

Over the course of the hearing, the court observed that it is up to the government to allow or ban public gatherings and implement SOPs. “How can this court meddle in policy matters?” the judge questioned. The court termed the plea non-maintainable and dismissed it.

The petitioner stated that the country’s major political parties are going to hold rallies, which may lead to the spread of the highly contagious disease and demanded that a ban be imposed on holding public rallies until the virus is eliminated.