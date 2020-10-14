Lack of hospital

Baloor, which is a small hamlet of district Kech, is deprived from Hospital. This is a major problem for the people of Baloor. The people who are spending their life in this small hamlet are cut down from the rest of the world. There is no proper road to it so the cars take 6 to 7 hours to reach at the nearest city, Turbat. So the people are suffering a lot and losing their precious lives because of small diseases which can easily be cured. If someone is not fine they need to reach to Turbat city. Due to the rigid road and the long distance mostly people pass away before reaching to a safe distance.

The population of this small hamlet is increasing and all the people cannot afford to leave their villages. It is their home and it will be their home. So the representatives of this area, especially Zahoor Buledai is requested to build a hospital for Balor so that the people can be saved.

The writer is a student of level two class at I-WEEL Academy Kech

Sattar Samad

Kolwah