Infection rate expected to be high in Gujranwala on 16th, Karachi on 18th: NCOC

The recent uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases in various cities of the country has all but made it certain that a second wave of the deadly virus is around the corner. Luckily, the PTI government, equipped with its advanced ‘infection rate and hot spot projection’ algorithm, is ahead of the curve and has pinpointed Gujranwala and Karachi to have high infection rates specifically on the 16th and 18th of this month respectively.

Addressing a gathering of traders at a convention center in Islamabad titled “Pay your fare share in taxes (or not, whatever)”, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would personally be closely monitoring the rising infection rate in key areas in the coming weeks starting with Gujranwala. “We have some of the world’s leading experts on this and they have informed me that the situation will remain precarious all the way up to March next year just before the Senate Elections”, explained PM Khan.

Meanwhile, minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, while chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said that the situation is being monitored closely and there are a lot of moving parts, which is why we are emphasizing on ‘risk mitigation’ as the line of first defence and the real danger at the moment is from large gatherings.

No question and answer session could be held after the meeting as Mr. Umar along with his team had to get to a dinner hosted at the PM house for both the ‘Tiger Force’ and ‘Insaf Legal Forum’ to discuss rising food prices and the sanctity of intelligence agencies.