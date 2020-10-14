IAF, PAF chiefs highlight ‘brotherly ties’ in meeting

Maj Gen (Pilot) Shihab Jahid Ali Shakarchi, chief of Iraqi Air Force, on Monday visited Pakistan’s Air Headquarters, Islamabad on a trip aimed at highlighting brotherly ties between the two nations.

Shakarchi was received in Islamabad by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, chief of air staff, and presented the guard of honour by an air force contingent. The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF martyrs and laid a floral wreath at a martyr’s monument.

“Both Commanders discussed various matters pertaining to security and mutual cooperation,” PAF said in a statement. “Commander Iraqi Air Force lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, through indigenization.”

The statement added: “The Air Chief highlighted the brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial relations between the two air forces.”

The Iraqi general also called on General Nadeem Raza, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

“Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting,” the statement concluded.