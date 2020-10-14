The heart is the main organ of the body that circulates the blood overall the body. The heart is being effected by some humans activities, they knowingly do the things. There are many factors which affect the heart like lack of regular exercise, using Tabaco, not eating fresh fruits and vegetables, and lack of walking these matter in life and cause heart disease or attack. All things are known to everyone but still they do their own by this most of Pakistani are losing their lives. In 1965 and 1973 they reported 0% and 3.7%heart attack in Pakistan urban areas and rural areas both .3 years old only 12 people dying from heart disease per hour this said by Khawar Kazmi the professor of NICVD on Saturday. In 2015 19 per cent died almost 250,000,46 people per hour. Again it increase 29 per cent, 406,870 died per year in Pakistan daily 1,115 people lose their lives. Now 58 %death per year in Pakistan. The disease is spreading a lot in the country, some other factors like hypertension ,diabetes, obesity cholesterol generate cardiovascular. The people have to recover all of them in their daily lives.

Abida Diljan

Kech