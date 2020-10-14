Govt determined to develop tribal districts: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is determined for uninterrupted development of merged tribal areas and all financial resources will be provided for the purpose.

The prime minister said this while chairing a high-level meeting on the development needs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), especially the merged areas, and Punjab on Wednesday.

He said that in the past, a large chunk of government resources had been reserved for few areas, while keeping political priorities in view, which adversely impacted the development process in backward areas.

Emphasising on the Provincial Finance Award, PM Imran said that transparent and judicious distribution of revenue at district level is very vital for equal development.

The premier stressed on provinces to give special attention to empowering district and local governments in terms of revenue collection so that their resources can be utilised for the development of these areas and to provide better facilities there. He directed the provincial governments to look for some out of box solutions to enhance their income.

The meeting also discussed the issue of net hydel profit payable to KP and Punjab and a working group has been constituted to resolve this matter in an amicable way.