CAA issues new travel advisory for passengers

KARACHI: In a move to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued a new travel advisory for the passengers.

According to the travel advisory issued by the CAA authorities, the passengers reaching Pakistan from abroad have been divided into two categories.

As many as 30 countries including, China, Japan, New Zealand, Turkey, Saudi Arabia have been placed in ‘A’ category and passengers travelling from this category are not bound to go through PCR test for coronavirus while travelling to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus test has been declared mandatory for the passengers travelling from the countries, who are placed in ‘B’ category by the CAA before 96 hours.

The passengers reaching Pakistan from abroad are bound to fill health declaration forms. According to the notification issued by the CAA director air transport, the new guidelines would be enforced from October 19 to December 31, 2020.

On the other hand, fourteen more people have died of coronavirus-related complications in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,601.