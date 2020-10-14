Balochistan CM contracts Covid-19

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan revealed via a tweet that he has contacted Covid-19.

“My Covid Test has come positive,” he tweeted on Tuesday, making him another on the list of public figures in Pakistan who has tested positive for the novel virus.

Other politicians who have contracted the disease include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazar, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country to lose his life to Covid-19.

Khan did not specify whether he was feeling symptoms of the virus or not.