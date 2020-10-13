The world without women would absolutely be incomplete. A man can not continue his life without the bolster of women as the Prophet Adam did. Eve was created by God to become his partner. Furthermore, women play unpredictable roles in several categories. The love and affection that a child gets from his/her mother, can not be gotten by any other person. The support and motivation for a brother can only be provided by a sister. Only a daughter cares about every single thing regarding her father. Thus, if women would not exist in the world, the world would be emotionless and colorless. Therefore, women must be respected in every position.

Farahnaz Farooq Ahmed

Turbat