Two absconding suspects secure bail in Dr Maha suicide case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted bail to two absconding accused in a case related to the suicide of a young female in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority.

Dr Maha Shah, 24, practising at a private hospital in Clifton, committed suicide by shooting herself at her home in Defence Housing Authority in August.

A two-judge bench approved the bail of Junaid Khan and Waqas Hussain Rizvi directing their counsels to submit surety bonds Rs100,000 apiece.

The court also barred the police from arresting the suspects and issued a notice to the prosecution department to submit a reply by Nov 12.

The bench directed the accused to join the trial in the case. They both had escaped from the courtroom on Sept 21 when a session court revoked their interim pre-arrest bail.