TikTok ban

Last Updated 34 mins ago

 First time the public is happy for the right decisions of pm Imran Khan about banning tik tok. Tik tok is a kind of media which was completely destroying  the generation of our young  of our society And affected the mindset of children. Other countries Tik Tok is banned but in Pakistan recently it was banned. Pakistan was the  latest  country to ban tik tok. Actually, people are happy for this because due to tik tok children were totally connected with internet and it was damaging children studies and behaviour. Tik tok is a major sources of entertainment. Entertainment is good but a limit. Due to tik tok children were busy and the decision was taken by PM Imran khan to eradicate Tik Tok.

Zarnaz Mayar

Karki



