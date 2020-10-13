Testing of Covid-19 needs to be increased in schools, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the number of tests being conducted daily is too low and that this number needs to be increased significantly to find out the exact level to which schools are infected and thus prevent a second wave.

As an example, the WHO commented on how the tests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) needed to be increased from 1,500 per day to at least 3-4,000. However, the machines in the Khyber Medical University have been overrun and now can no longer function at full power, decreasing their overall testing capacity.

Since the resumption of school operations KP has collected 34,964 swabs from students, teachers and staff members, of which 360 have tested positive for Covid-19, 29,015 were negative and the results of 5,589 are not yet available.

Last week, the province showed a positivity ratio of 1.22 per cent from 2,206 tests, according to health department data.

Swat has so far recorded 31 patients in educational institutions as positive for the coronavirus. Abbottabad has reported 19 infections in schools from its recorded 1,754 cases since the pandemic began. Upper Dir shows 13 cases of school infections from a total of 955 in the population.

Troubling reports emerged from Hangu, which reported 17 school infection cases out of a total of 232 patients in general public after the outbreak of the pandemic in the province.

Similarly, Lower Kohistan, Upper Kohistan and Torghar show high positivity ratios, and the infection numbers for school-cases are reported as 11 out a total of 90 adult patients, eight out of 29, and eight out of 55 respectively.

Chitral Upper has registered 23 cases in schools which is higher if considered its total 233 cases since the arrival of the pandemic.

Detection of infection in 10 students in Bannu and as many in Dera Ismail Khan also required more tests, said the WHO officials said.

Due to these numbers, the WHO recommended a renewed focus on school testing for the disease.

“But the ratio of sampling from educational institutions is gradually decreasing which is not recommended. The testing must be increased to know the prevalence among students so that to keep the incidence at lower level and prevent second wave,” they said.

“We have tasked the high-risk districts to collect samples in line with the positivity of cases among the inmates of schools,” they added.