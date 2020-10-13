SC censures Centre for failure to address Sindh power woes

ISLAMABAD: Irked by the excessive power outages in Sindh, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday took the federal government to task for excessive load-shedding in the province, saying the “federation was not fulfilling its responsibility”.

The electricity situation in Sindh has worsened latterly with provincial ministers’ warning of public protests against recurring power failures.

While hearing a suo motu case regarding unannounced power tripping in the province, the chief justice, who was heading the three-member bench, rejected as unsatisfactory the reports presented by the federal authorities and the National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) explaining the issue.

“These reports don’t give a clear picture,” said the judge. He observed that neither the federal nor the provincial governments were doing anything to address the issue. “What services are you providing to people? What is your justification for staying on the job,” he questioned.

Referring to Nepra representatives and staffers of the Power Division, the top judge said: “You all should be fired. There is no point in having such employees.”

He said people were being allowed to exploit state institutions. “The government does not have the capabilities. All institutions are taking advantage of the government’s shortcomings,” he said.

Regarding K-Electric, Justice Ahmed said the power utility had become the people’s master after “hijacking” them, adding that the price for electricity in the metropolis had been increased once again.

During the hearing, the court noted that it had reservations about the power utility’s investors. KE’s chairman informed the court that investors with ties to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had invested $400 million in the company.

“It seems that that is not the end of the story, there must be someone behind them. It seems as though eventually this company will have connections with Bombay [Mumbai],” the CJP remarked. “Perhaps the electricity in Karachi and Balochistan is controlled from Bombay,” he said referring to news reports.

He also remarked that half of Karachi was without electricity at night. “Every day I get calls and messages saying load-shedding is happening three times a day.”

The K-Electric lawyer contended that news reports about the company having shareholders in Bombay were incorrect. The CJP replied that corporate affairs were often tangled and someone else was usually reaping the benefits.

The top judge said the power utility was a defaulter and should be sent to jail. “Provision of electricity is a basic right,” he noted, adding that a heavy fine could be imposed on the company.

To this, KE’s lawyer responded by saying power supply had been affected during June and July due to a shortage of oil.