‘Risk mitigation’ important to avoid second virus wave: minister

ISLAMABAD: Emphasising on the importance of risk mitigation in order to prevent a second coronavirus wave, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the public response had been key in controlling the outbreak in the country.

According to a statement by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the minister stressed the importance of risk mitigation in a session attended by all four provincial chief secretaries via a video link.

During the meeting, Umar said that there was a need to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the government, including wearing face masks and other guidelines, are being followed.

“Actions have consequences and we as a nation have taken the right steps to save precious lives and contain the spread of the virus,” the minister stated.

The forum was told that 3,497 smart lockdowns have been imposed in 103 districts across the country. It was also informed that 52 per cent of tests were being carried out under the trace, test and quarantine (TTQ) strategy.

NCOC was also briefed on measures being taken by provincial governments to curb the spread of the virus by respective chief secretaries, who attended the meeting. Sindh chief secretary told the meeting’s participants that the government was monitoring academic institutions and marriage halls — both of which reopened last month. He assured the forum that the provincial authorities will take administrative measures to ensure that health guidelines set by the NCOC are implemented.

The chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the meeting that the government had taken action against some restaurants and marriage halls for violating SOPs. Meanwhile, the Balochistan chief secretary said that due to implementation of the TTQ strategy, an improvement” in Covid-19 cases was observed in the province.

Umar said that so far, the nation has taken the right steps that have helped prevent deaths and contain the spread of the disease.

“The proactive response of the people has been key so far,” the minister said.

The people of Pakistan have shown great maturity and responsibility in following guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus, he added.