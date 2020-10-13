PM’s aide reveals India expressed ‘desire’ for talks

ISLAMABAD: Dr Moeed Yusuf, the special adviser to the prime minister on national security, has said the Indian government has recently reached out to Pakistan, expressing a desire to resume bilateral dialogue.

In the first interview to any Indian publication by a government official following the Indian annexation of held Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, Yusuf, during a conversation with renowned journalist Karan Thapar, said Islamabad’s agreement to dialogue would be “conditional”.

“The conditions include the immediate release of occupied Kashmir’s political prisoners, lifting of the heavy military siege from the territory, the reversal of New Delhi’s decision to strip the region of its special status, ending human rights violations in the valley and a stop to India’s state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan,” he said.

Responding to a question, Yusuf said “no decision has been made” regarding granting Gilgit-Baltistan a provincial status but added that the matter was the subject of “public debate”.

More details to follow