Nawaz seen violating SOPs in London

A video has surfaced on Twitter where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was seen violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) imposed in the United Kingdom.

Twitter user @usarxaza shared a video on Monday wherein Nawaz was seen walking the streets of London with an entourage of over six people, which violates the outlined coronavirus laws.

“You should continue to maintain social distancing with anyone you do not live with. There is further guidance on meeting with others safely, which includes details of exemptions from this limit, including for larger households and support bubbles,” says the UK government website.

“More than 6 people are not allowed to be together in the UK at the moment. He is breaking the law there too,” tweeted usarxaza.

In response, another Twitter user tagged the London police’s official Twitter account and asked them to investigate Sharif, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s London address as well.

The police account replied and in the ensuing conversation, it was learned that Nawaz had a“big gathering outside his apartment with no social distancing or masks”. The London police have clarified they are aware of the situation, but not offered any other details.

The members of Nawaz’s gathering included former state minister Abid Sher Ali.