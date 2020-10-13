Murad Saeed lashes out at Nadeem Babar, Omar Ayub for inflation, price hike

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday lashed out at Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, holding them responsible for skyrocketing prices and inflation.

An informed source told Pakistan Today that during the meeting of the federal cabinet, the issue of price hike was discussed as Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the cabinet ministers to come up with their views to deal with the inflation.

The source said that Murad lashed out at Omar and Nadeem for failing to handle the inflation. Other ministers also endorsed Murad Saeed views, the source added.

The source said that during the meeting, PM Imran Khan praised the performance of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed.

On this occasion, Murad Saeed criticised Omar and Nadeem and said that they were responsible for the high prices of electricity and gas. He also alleged that decisions are being made in the meeting but the people are not getting any relief.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Wawda said that the federal government was losing its narrative in media. He asked Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz to form new media team to help develop a new narrative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Faisal Vawda also criticised the Information Ministry for its poor performance in handling the government’s narrative and said that the information ministry needed an overhaul.

During the cabinet meeting, the source said, SAPM on Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan gave a briefing on measures to bring down the prices of expensive medicines.

The source said that Rasheed predicted in the cabinet meeting that wheat and flour prices may further rise and the flour may become more expensive in November-December.

He also said that people have to be heard to as medicines are too expensive now and the same were out of reach of the common man.

PM Imran Khan said that he was monitoring the situation himself. “Let us see what the mafia does now. In the days to come, our focus will be on controlling inflation. We will mobilise the government machinery to provide relief to the common man,” the premier told the cabinet members.

The source said that the cabinet also discussed the strategy to deal with the opposition rallies and said that Planning Minister Asad Umar briefed the cabinet on the strategy to deal with the rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The source said that Asad told the cabinet that the government had decided to give free hand to the PDM for holding rallies but added that the PDM rallies must follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) due to the fear of the second spike of Covid-19 pandemic.

The source said that the NCOC has recommended a ban on rallies across the country.

“The NCOC has recommended ban on gatherings at the ECC [Economic Coordination Committee] meeting yesterday,” the source said and added that PM Imran directed the NCOC to monitor the coronavirus situation.

“The prime minister said that the ban was due to coronavirus and if the government decided to ban PDM rallies, the opposition will try to play victimhood. Hence the premier said that the government had decided to allow the PDM to hold rallies but the same should be held in line with the SOPs set by the NCOC,” the source concluded.