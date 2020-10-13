Minor girl raped at gunpoint in Mian Channu

MIAN CHANNU: In another shocking incident, a 5th-grade girl was allegedly subjected to rape by her cousin at gunpoint in Mian Channu tehsil of district Khanewal on Tuesday.

According to details, the girl’s cousin Usman entered her house when her parents were not at home and he lured the girl to a deserted house where he subjected her to sexual assault at gunpoint.

Usman managed to escape from the scene leaving the girl in critical condition inside the house. On hearing her screaming, some passers-by reached there and shifted the girl to the hospital.

After being informed, police reached the scene and launched investigations into the incident. A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard and added that they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Earlier on September 21, a three-year-old girl had been subjected to sexual assault after being kidnapped in Bakhwal area of Mansehra.