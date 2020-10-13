India as war like state

Indian links to terrorism are turning up

India, with the approving nod of her strategic partners, particularly the USA, has been persistently accusing Pakistan of harbouring terrorist entities on its soil and sponsoring cross-border terrorism. The USA all along has also been endorsing the Indian narrative. The US State Department report on terrorism for the year 2019 says “Pakistan continued to serve as a safe haven for certain regionally focused terrorist groups. It allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated HQN, as well as groups targeting India, including LeT and its affiliated front organizations, and JeM, to operate from its territory. Pakistan took modest steps in 2019 to counter terror financing and to restrain some India-focused militant groups following the February attack on a security convoy in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir claimed by Pakistan-based JeM.”

A similar damning statement was also issued on September 10 by the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue noting that the two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control was used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot. As per the joint statement the USA reiterated its support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism. It also denounced use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms. The voices accusing Pakistan have become more vociferous since the advent as Indian Prime Minister of Narendra Modi; a diehard follower of the RSS ideology of Hindutva, akin to the supremacist ideology of Hitler.

Indian leaders are better advised to study the history of the world, particularly the states which acted as war-like entities and ultimately either perished or caused irretrievable damage to themselves. The example of Germany under Hitler is before us

Pakistan, while taking the fight to the terrorists as a frontline state and rendering unprecedented sacrifices in the process, has also been trying to unveil the real face of India as a sponsor of terrorism within Pakistan and extending support to the Baloch insurgents. The arrest of Kalbhushan Jhadav in Pakistan and his confessions amply testified to this fact. But unfortunately the big powers, blinded by their strategic and commercial interests linked to India, have preferred to remain indifferent to the Indian machinations and the lurking dangers to peace and security in the region.

However, it is a matter of great satisfaction that Foreign Policy magazine of the USA has unveiled the real face of India to the world. A report in the magazine has claimed that India was a new face of global terror. The report, expressing concern over the dynamism imparted by the ISI to the international jihadist movement, and the networks that it built says “In particular the Indian and Central Asian linkages are already having repercussions beyond the region.” According to the magazine, terrorist groups comprising central Asian and Indian nationals were involved in terrorist attacks like the bombings in Easter 2019 in Sri Lanka, the attack on a Turkish night club in 2017 on New Year’s Eve, and the 2018 truck attacks in New York City and Stockholm. The report noted that Indians have also remained involved in networks in India or occasionally Pakistan, and the danger is that there may be an increasing number of Indians and Central Asian links to plots outside their region. It is pertinent to point out that a UN report on terrorism has also warned that there are “significant numbers” of Islamic State (IS) terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka.

The foregoing facts present irrefutable corroborative evidence about the Indian government looking the other way over the activities of these groups comprising its own nationals. It is surely a wake-up call for the UN and the countries which support the Indian narrative. May be the Indian government is using these non-state actors as a tool for achieving its foreign policy objectives, particularly in regards to Pakistan. India is currently ruled by the proponents of the supremacist and essentially anti-Muslim ideology of Hindutva. Such regimes can go to any extent to achieve their objectives. Indian state terrorism in the Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir repeatedly reported by the international media and also exposed by Pakistan undeniably strengthen Indian credentials as the sponsor of terror. Communal and anti-Muslim policies being pursued by the BJP regime in India also speak volumes about the intentions of the regime to convert India into a Hindu state where minority communities have no place.

India has not only extended the tentacles of its anti-Muslim ideology to the Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but it has adopted a belligerent posture towards Pakistan, a Muslim state. India right from the beginning had hegemonic ambitions and has remained focused on achieving that objective. In doing so it has been involved in disputes with almost all its neighbours.

However, under the current BJP regime headed by Narendra Modi, India has adopted the hue of a war-like state posing danger to peace and security in the region. It has adopted an increasingly hostile posture towards Pakistan. It is engaged in border clashes with China in Ladakh while the Indian military leaders continue to make threatening statements. The latest one is by the Indian Air Force Chief, in which he said that India was ready for a ‘two-front war’ with China and Pakistan.

Only people driven to ultimate madness can make such irresponsible statements, being unmindful to the consequences of such an eventuality for the countries of the region as well as India itself. The world has already seen the unbelievable death and destruction that such ideologies can perpetrate on humanity. Any such indiscretion on the part of India could unleash a cataclysmic situation beyond imagination as both Pakistan and China are nuclear powers.

Pakistan has already manifested its determination, resolve and capability to thwart Indian aggressive designs when it sent its planes across the border to hit an imaginary terrorist camp at Balakot. However at the same time it exhibited extreme restraint and desire to settle disputes with India, including Kashmir through peaceful means.

Pakistan has repeatedly and rightly been warning the world to check India in its tracks before it could consign the region to a horrible humanitarian tragedy. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the UN General Assembly last year and this year, threw exhaustive light on the Indian designs and the danger that the supremacist ideology of Hindutva poses to peace in the region. His argument and reason for appealing to the UN and world community is indeed beyond reproach.

