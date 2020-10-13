Imran congratulates Tajikistan president on historic election win

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday congratulated Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on winning the country’s presidential election with over 90 percent of the vote and securing another seven-year term.

Rahmon, 68, has led the mountainous, former Soviet republic bordering China and Afghanistan for nearly three decades.

Felicitations to President Emomali Rahmon of #Tajikistan on his historic win in Presidential elections. Pakistan & Tajikistan are partners in regional peace, prosperity & connectivity. I look forward to working closely with President Rahmon in further cementing our brotherly ties — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 12, 2020

In a tweet, Imran said: “Felicitations to President Emomali Rahmon of #Tajikistan on his historic win in Presidential elections.”

“Pakistan & Tajikistan are partners in regional peace, prosperity & connectivity. I look forward to working closely with President Rahmon in further cementing our brotherly ties.”

Having come to power amid a devastating civil war in the early 1990s following Tajikistan’s transition to independence from the Soviet Union, Rahmon has defined himself as the guarantor of the state’s stability.