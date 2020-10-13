IHC directs ICT admin to resolve Lal Masjid issue

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the district administration to resolve the matter of Lal Masjid’s closure in accordance of the law and adjourned hearing the case till December 1.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on a petition moved by the Shuhada Foundation against the closure of Lal Masjid.

During the course of proceedings, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat informed the court that there were around 40 female students in the mosque who had illegally constructed the rooms and occupied the government land.

He pleaded that only one way towards the mosque was closed and prayed the bench to grant time to address the issue. The petitioner’s lawyer Tariq Advocate pleaded that the illegal occupant should be removed from the mosque’s premises so that it could be opened.

To this, the bench said that the foundation could shift the students elsewhere. The lawyer said that the mosque was not owned by the Shuhada Foundation, adding that the visitors were facing hurdles in the way towards the mosque. The court directed the ICT administration to resolve the matter under the law and adjourned the hearing of the case.