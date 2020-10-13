Honour killings

Honour killing became a major issue in Pakistan. Many females were killed in the name of honour killing. Recently in Quetta a brother killed his innocent sister in name of honour killing and told that she disobeyed the family. It was not the first case which happened rather such cases are happening always and they are losing their precious lives. Females aslo have rights to live their lives with their own choices and wishes but unfortunately they are always forced to sacrifice their happiness and wishes. I would like to request the government kindly stop such cruel acts.

Parigul Zahid

Turbat