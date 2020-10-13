Hard-to-please Buzdar reviews performance of CPEC Authority chairman

LAHORE: China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday at his office for an official review of his performance on the CPEC projects in the province.

Sources privy to the meeting have informed The Dependent that Buzdar was extremely critical of the progress and ordered the CPEC Authority chairman to expedite work on CPEC and give a priority focus to agricultural research.

“We need new seeds for improving crops productivity. You need to go and learn about basic biotechnology practices before I can even begin to review your performance on this particular front,” Buzdar categorically told Bajwa, sources within the meeting have confirmed.

Sources further added that Buzdar wasn’t best pleased with the fact that the CPEC Authority chairman was involved in so many projects and had so many designations, calling him a ‘needless multitasker’.

“Maybe if you could just focus on this you’d probably do a half-decent job. I can’t imagine why you need to multitask while you’re on probation,” Buzdar, known for being hard to please, told Bajwa.

“Unfortunately, I’m the head of government, the power centre, only for Punjab, otherwise I would’ve graded your performance elsewhere as well—which if this province is anything to go by, can’t be much better,” the chief minister added.

The next performance review is scheduled for December, with the CM conveying in no uncertain terms to the CPEC Authority chairman that he needs to pull up his socks.