FIR lodged for cleric’s assassination in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The first information report (FIR) of the murder of Maulana Dr Adil Khan, the head of Karachi-based Jamia Farooqia who was gunned down on Saturday, was registered on Tuesday on the behalf of the station house officer (SHO) of Shah Faisal police station.

The probe into the assassination was launched on Sunday with police saying the targeted attack was apparently aimed at fueling the sectarian gulf in the country.

The FIR was registered on behalf of the state after the family of the cleric reportedly refused to lodge a complaint. Provisions of terrorism have been included in the case and the investigation has been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Commenting on the incident, CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid had earlier said all possible aspects of the incident were being looked into and nothing could be ruled out at this stage.

Khan’s funeral prayer was held at Jamia Farooqia Phase-II on Hub River Road on Sunday. It was attended by a large number of people including leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Jamaat-e-Islami and many prominent religious scholars.